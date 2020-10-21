Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roy Lester Talmadge
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Talmadge, Roy Lester

May 1, 1936 - October 17, 2020

Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Thurber-Talmadge; parents, Marie (nee Williams) and LaVerne (Buck) Talmadge. He is survived by his children, Kellie (Jim) Nolte, Lynne (Dan) James, Eric (Dena) Talmadge, David (Wendy) Talmadge, Tracy (Mike) Moores; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (LeRoy) Molsbee.

A 1958 graduate of Princeton University, Roy proudly served in the USMC from 9/1958 to 9/1961. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry, The American Legion, and the Cosmopolitan International Club.

Private Family Burial Service at The Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or a Veterans Group of your choosing.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.