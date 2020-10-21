Talmadge, Roy LesterMay 1, 1936 - October 17, 2020Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Thurber-Talmadge; parents, Marie (nee Williams) and LaVerne (Buck) Talmadge. He is survived by his children, Kellie (Jim) Nolte, Lynne (Dan) James, Eric (Dena) Talmadge, David (Wendy) Talmadge, Tracy (Mike) Moores; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (LeRoy) Molsbee.A 1958 graduate of Princeton University, Roy proudly served in the USMC from 9/1958 to 9/1961. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry, The American Legion, and the Cosmopolitan International Club.Private Family Burial Service at The Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or a Veterans Group of your choosing.ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319