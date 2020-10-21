Menu
Elaine L. Ellefson
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Ellefson, Elaine L.

January 26, 1940 - October 19, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, John; daughter, Lori Ellefson. Survived by children, Dean (Becky) Ellefson, Dawn (Rich) Abboud, Kurt (Kim) Ellefson; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Micek.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, 1pm, Hillcrest Cemetery.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Soo sorry to see Rich and Dawn, Dawn I will keep your mother in my prayers. Love you guys
Pat McLaughlin
October 21, 2020