Coyne, Jerome J.November 6, 1947 - October 19, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Teresa Coyne; brother-in-law, Terry Sexton. Survived by wife, Lois; sons, Jon, Joe (Kelly), Chris (Sarah), Paul (Abby) and Max; grandchildren, Jonathan Jr., Cade, Rylan, Conrad, Marley; sister, Mary K. Sexton; brothers, Jim Coyne (Maxine), Bill Coyne (Sandy); numerous nieces and nephews.VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 21st, 7pm Mary Our Queen Catholic Church with VISITATION from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIALl: Thursday, October 22nd, 11am Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Private Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family