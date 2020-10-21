McHenry, Nadine
December 14, 1948 - October 6, 2020
Age 71, formerly of Lincoln, died in Plattsmouth, NE on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born December 14, 1948, to William and Edna (Barber) Fischer, Nadine graduated from Valentine High School in 1967, and received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nebraska in 1971 and her Masters in art education from Kearney State College in 1975. Nadine married John McHenry on November 27, 1971.
Nadine grew up in the Sandhills. She lived in Valentine, Minden, and Lincoln, Nebraska. She taught art in the Lincoln Public Schools, at Kearney State College, and Nebraska Wesleyan University. She worked in advertising and marketing for the Nebraska Bank of Commerce, Vistar Bank, and Bryan Memorial Hospital.
In 1996, Nadine launched her career as an artist full time. Her art is in the collections at the Sheldon Museum of Art, the Museum of Nebraska Art, private galleries, and corporate collections. Nadine was the recipient of the 2002 Lincoln Mayor's Arts Award for Artistic Achievement. In 2007, she was invited by the Willa Cather Foundation to take two paintings to the Sorbonne in Paris.
Nadine was an active volunteer in the community and served on numerous boards and committees. She loved to research family history, write, play golf, spend time with friends and family, and travel. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Nadine is survived by her children, Jack (Terri) and Claire (Daniel); her grandchildren, Ella, John, Madeline, and Alexander; her brother, Bruce (Deb); and her in-laws; nieces; nephews; and friends. Nadine is preceded in death by John; her father, William; her mother, Edna; and her brother, J.B. (Pat).
SERVICES will be held at Butherus Maser & Love at 10:30am, Thursday, October 22, 2020. Burial will be at 11am Saturday in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Valentine, NE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to the Nebraska Masonic Home Foundation. The family thanks everyone for their help and support. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.