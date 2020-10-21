Starr, Viola M.
October 10, 1930 - October 18, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Emmett Hodge and Myrtle Hill; son, Donald Taylor; daughter, Debra Breckenridge; granddaughter, Michaela Starr. Survived by sons: Byron Starr, Robert "Bobby" Starr, Steven Starr; daughters: Brenda Taylor, Cynthia Williams, Cheryl Haygood, Renee Starr, Christi Starr, Dedhra Starr; sister-in-law, Helen Hill; cousin, Francis Reid; 25 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; many other loving relatives and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2pm at Braman Mortuary, 72nd Street Chapel. Repass to follow the service at JC Wade Villa, 3464 Ohio Street.
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.