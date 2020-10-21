Milone, Michael A. "Mike"Age 72 - October 18, 2020Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Beverly Milone; and brother Pat Milone. Survived by wife, Margaret of Omaha; sons, Paul and Catherine of Glenwood, IA and Phil of Omaha; daughters, Kathleen Murphy-Darveau of Austin, TX and Kelly Peterson of Omaha; sister, Pam Hooper and Dennis of Omaha; stepchildren, Sandy and Allan Wlaschin, Dan and Niki Rogert, and Susan Rogert; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Friday, from 2-7pm, with family receiving friends from 5-7pm and a WAKE at 7pm, at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. Memorials to the UNO General Scholarship Fund.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222