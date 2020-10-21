Menu
Michael A. "Mike" Milone
Milone, Michael A. "Mike"

Age 72 - October 18, 2020

Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Beverly Milone; and brother Pat Milone. Survived by wife, Margaret of Omaha; sons, Paul and Catherine of Glenwood, IA and Phil of Omaha; daughters, Kathleen Murphy-Darveau of Austin, TX and Kelly Peterson of Omaha; sister, Pam Hooper and Dennis of Omaha; stepchildren, Sandy and Allan Wlaschin, Dan and Niki Rogert, and Susan Rogert; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Friday, from 2-7pm, with family receiving friends from 5-7pm and a WAKE at 7pm, at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn. Memorials to the UNO General Scholarship Fund.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Oct
23
Wake
7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Oct
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
I am truly sorry for the loss of Mike. He will be missed. May he join thew Lord thy God and sit with him in Heaven. Rest in Peace Micheal
Theodore Blankman
October 21, 2020