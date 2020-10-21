Menu
Steve M. Elonich
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Elonich, Steve M.

September 4, 1959 - October 19, 2020

Of Ralston, NE, formerly of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Steve and Millicent (Striegel) Elonich. Steve worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 16 years and for Transportation Specialist for the past 20 years. Survived his wife of 13 years. Linda Elonich of Ralston; former spouse, Joni LeRette-Flores (Dan) of Council Bluffs; children and spouses, Jordan (Darin) Hofer of Sidney, IA, Steven (Alexa) Elonich of Ralston, Aishah Witte of Lincoln, NE, Shandra (Eric) Mischnick of Denver, CO, Sharah (Shawn) Dilley of St. Joseph, MO; 7 grandchildren; sister, Cheryl (Alva) Hassler; brothers, Alan (Josie) Hupp all of Spring Hill, FL, Rodney Hupp of Omaha; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

VISITATION with the family, Thursday, 5-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE, Friday, 11am at the Funeral Home. Hawkeye attire or your best black and gold is preferred. Interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
