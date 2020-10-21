Feeney, Celia S. "Babe"
May 14, 1941 - October 19, 2020
Celia "Babe" Feeney, 79, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at her home on October 19th, 2020. She was surrounded by her four children, son-in-law, and three grandkids. Babe was born May 14th, 1941, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Floyd and Esther Stryker. She grew up in Omaha with her brother George, attending Duchesne Academy, spending summers at Two Spiders Lake in Hayword, WI, before marrying Tom Feeney on February 19th, 1966. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother she was happiest seeing her grandchildren, spending time with dear friends, and watching movies. She touched everyone she knew and will be remembered for her unique nickname, "Babe," her big heart, and her humor. Celia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother. She is survived by her children, Maureen Feeney, Tim Feeney, Kathleen (Dan) Oberneder, and Tom Feeney; grandchildren, Lily, Caroline, and Emily Oberneder; sister-in-law, Linda Stryker, nieces, MaryBeth Iduh, Suzanne McCaulay, and Ellen Scholl.
VISITATION begins Wednesday, Oct. 21, 4pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 5pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Intombment at the Nash Chapel. Memorials to St. Cecilia Cathedral. Subject to CDC requirements. To watch a live streaming of her Memorial Service on Thursday at 11am, use this link: https://boxcast.tv/view/celia-s-babe-feeney-rs3jovini1ir3r1ktfaf
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.