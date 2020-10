Age 95 - October 13, 2020



Survived by son, Arthur E. (Christine) Young, Omaha; daughters: Eleanor E. Brown, Cheryln A. Young, Omaha, NE; Miriam C. (Mark, Sr.) Owens, Denver, CO; Mary L. (Robert, III), Kennedy, Omaha; brother, Wyndle (Sharon) Young, Omaha; 10 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives.



VISITATION: 11:30am-1pm Friday, Church; FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Friday, Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Military Honors.



THOMAS FUNERAL HOME



3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111



www.omahathomasfh.com



Young, Chester B.Age 95 - October 13, 2020Survived by son, Arthur E. (Christine) Young, Omaha; daughters: Eleanor E. Brown, Cheryln A. Young, Omaha, NE; Miriam C. (Mark, Sr.) Owens, Denver, CO; Mary L. (Robert, III), Kennedy, Omaha; brother, Wyndle (Sharon) Young, Omaha; 10 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives.VISITATION: 11:30am-1pm Friday, Church; FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Friday, Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Military Honors.THOMAS FUNERAL HOME3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.