Horton, Kathleen M. (Norris)



December 31, 1935 - October 12, 2020



Age 84. Mrs. Horton was born in Omaha. She lived in Bellevue, NE, Belleville, IL. and Stanhope, NJ before retiring to Newnan, GA, where she loved the weather, her dogs, church and her many friends. Kathleen was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and bragged about her grandchildren to anyone willing to listen. She was a wicked bridge player and was always up for a card game. She loved sweets, bargain shopping, cooking and travel. Many were blessed by her wonderful hospitality and cooking.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, Michael Norris; her mother, Louise Norris; her brothers, Thomas and Patrick Norris and her sister, Peggy Vodicka. Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Horton, now living in Lebanon, NJ; her daughters, Christy Horton of Stanhope, NJ, and Cheryl Kuhn (Jim) of Overland Park, KS; her son, Ronald Horton (Nancy) of Lebanon, NJ; her grandchildren, James and Nikaela Kuhn and Justin and Katie Horton; her brother, Jerry Norris (Linda) of Omaha, NE; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.