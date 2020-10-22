Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy V. Jarzynka
Jarzynka, Dorothy V.

February 28, 1935 - October 18, 2020

VISITATION: Thursday, 10-11am, with a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. MASKS REQUIRED. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society or Flowers. Please join us for the Webcast at

https://boxcast.tv/view/dorothy-v-jarzynka-lryeij9tocvkidfllskl

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Webcast at https://boxcast.tv/view/dorothy-v-jarzynka-lryeij9tocvkidfllskl
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Whenever I smell cooked bacon or see pink geraniums or hear "Oh Honey", I will be reminded of my Grammy. Her talents could be marveled at in the kitchen and in the garden. We spent many hours on the phone talking about food and flowers. She will be greatly missed.
Whitney Jarzynka Burgin
October 21, 2020
Grandma Dorothy made a positive impact on all our lives in so many ways. We all remember the over the top Christmas party´s, birthdays and any excuse she could conger to cook for us. I know I was never disappointed with anything that came out of her kitchen. Besides her family, NU football or Creighton basketball all she wanted was to be back in her kitchen providing for all of us. Grandma, now you can cook away for all your loved ones in heaven.
Justin Jarzynka
October 20, 2020
Jim, Sorry for the loss of your mother. Paula and I will keep her and your family in our prayers. May she rest in Peace!
Dennis Keenan
October 20, 2020