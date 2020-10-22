Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth A. Rozmajzl
Rozmajzl, Elizabeth A.

July 10, 1924 - October 20, 2020

Survived by sisters, Rosa Dynek, Mary Jo Zinn (Robert), Sr. Michon "Jean"Rozmajzl RSM; brother, William Rozmajzl; sister-in-law, Nena Rozmajzl; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Friday, 3pm, with a Wake Service at 4pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. To view live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.