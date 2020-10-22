Rozmajzl, Elizabeth A.
July 10, 1924 - October 20, 2020
Survived by sisters, Rosa Dynek, Mary Jo Zinn (Robert), Sr. Michon "Jean"Rozmajzl RSM; brother, William Rozmajzl; sister-in-law, Nena Rozmajzl; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Friday, 3pm, with a Wake Service at 4pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. To view live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.