Rastede, Jean E.



May 18, 1926 - October 20, 2020



Omaha - Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Vernon and brother, Gilbert Wilgus. Survived by her sons, Kent, Joel (Carol); grandchildren, Jody (Mike) Menker, Carlee (Travis) Young; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Daniel, Hattie, Maisie; sister-in-law, Judy Wilgus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



VISITATION: Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 1–3pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 3pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE. BURIAL: 10am Saturday at Hillcrest Memorial Park of Omaha, NE. Memorials to Maplewood United Methodist Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.