Jindra, Kathryn A.



October 8, 1927 - October 20, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Edward; son, Stephen. Survived by children: Pat (Terry) Goodwin, Betty Clayton, Rev. Frank Jindra, John Jindra, Larry Jindra, Ken Jindra; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



VISITATION begins Friday, 5pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at St. Mary's Catholic Church (36 & Q St). FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Mary's Church. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.