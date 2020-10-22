Lindsey, Minnie H.
Age 78 - October 15, 2020
Survived by husband, Eugene Lindsey, Omaha; son, Eddie (Vivian) Lindsey, Columbia, MO; daughter, Sherri Lindsey, Omaha; brothers, Ray and Charles Johnson, Los Angeles, CA; sisters: Queenie, Hazel, Janie, and Iona Johnson, Los Angeles, CA; 7 grandchildren, great-grand, nieces, nephews, other relatives.
VIEWING: 5-7pm Friday, Mortuary; FUNERAL SERVICE: 9am Saturday, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 5501 N. 50th St. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.
THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.