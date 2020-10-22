Menu
Spencer K. Danner Sr.
Danner, Spencer K. Sr.

Age 65

Passed October 19, 2020. Preceded by parents: James I. and Myrtle M. Danner; sister, Barbara Yarbrough. Survived by wife, Lori Danner; children: Spencer (Makayla) Danner Jr., Ardrienne (Orlando) Dotson, Erika Godbolt; nine grandchildren; siblings: James I. (Delores) Danner, Mary Rose; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

SERVICES 1:30pm Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
