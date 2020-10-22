Danner, Spencer K. Sr.
Age 65
Passed October 19, 2020. Preceded by parents: James I. and Myrtle M. Danner; sister, Barbara Yarbrough. Survived by wife, Lori Danner; children: Spencer (Makayla) Danner Jr., Ardrienne (Orlando) Dotson, Erika Godbolt; nine grandchildren; siblings: James I. (Delores) Danner, Mary Rose; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
SERVICES 1:30pm Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.