Hayden, Arthur Jr.



Of Las Vegas, NV.



Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Johnnie Mae Hayden, Sr. Survived by his sisters, Fabian and Vickie Hayden; cousins and host of family and friends.







MEMORIAL SERVICE:



Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 1pm at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant St., Omaha, NE.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.