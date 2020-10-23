Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
MaryEllen Connelly
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Connelly, MaryEllen

February 10, 1937 - October 20, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Ruth Swillie; brothers, Melvin Swillie JR and Herbert Swillie; sisters: Margurite Givens, Marva and Pamela Swillie. Survived by daughter, Arlene Marie Johnson; grandson, Anthony Allen Johnson; great granddaughters, Naniyta and LaLeia Johnson; siblings: Marvin Swillie, Milton (Delores) Swillie, Colleen Thomas, Timothy (Geraldine) Swillie; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

VISITATION: 3-6pm Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.