George V. Belitz Jr.
Belitz, George V., Jr.

April 20, 1935 - October 18, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, October 23rd from 5pm to 7pm, at the Korisko Larkin Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Saturday, October 24th, 9:30am, Korisko Larkin Chapel to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St.) for 10am, MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.klsfuneralhome.com and click the "Stream Funeral Service" button.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Oct
23
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Oct
24
Service
9:30a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Oct
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
4002 J St. 68117
a loved one
October 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your father. My mom Barbara Kingston was a good friend of his. They came to Texas for my sons graduation . May he have eternal rest and you find comfort knowing he is with our Father. Maureen Hogan
Maureen Hogan
October 21, 2020
a loved one
October 21, 2020
May God comfort the Belitz family during this time. We will miss you Uncle George.
Christina Humpal
October 20, 2020
My sympathies go out to all the Belitz´s and family! Prayers for comfort and healing at this sorrowful time!
Donna (Johnson) Hernandez
October 20, 2020