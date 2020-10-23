Menu
Dorothy "Dottie" Uryasz
1940 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1940
DIED
October 15, 2020
Uryasz, Dorothy "Dottie"

Age 80

Of Jefferson, SD; formerly of Omaha. Passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Elk Point, SD. Private family funeral be at 2pm Saturday, October 24th, at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point, SD. Burial be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Jefferson, SD. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.

Kober Funeral Home

802 East Washington Street, Elk Point, SD 57025 | (605) 356-2633
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
Kober Funeral Home
