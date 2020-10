Uryasz, Dorothy "Dottie"Age 80Of Jefferson, SD; formerly of Omaha. Passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Elk Point, SD. Private family funeral be at 2pm Saturday, October 24th, at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point, SD. Burial be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Jefferson, SD. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com Kober Funeral Home802 East Washington Street, Elk Point, SD 57025 | (605) 356-2633