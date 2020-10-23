Rokusek, Clair E. Sr.
Clair E. Rokusek Sr., 83, of Englewood, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 23, 1936 in Lake Andes, SD.
He is preceded in death by his wife Vinaray.
Clair leaves behind to cherish his memory five children Barbara Thomas (John), Natalie Creel, Donna Martin (Kevin), Debbie Rokusek and Clair Rokusek Jr. (Lisa), 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one brother Raymond Rokusek, numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends.
A FUNERAL MASS will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11am, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Athens, TN.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.