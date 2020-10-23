Anderson, Robert A.
October 4, 1938 - October 21, 2020
Survived by his wife, Karen Anderson; children, Eric Anderson and his former wife, Rose Anderson, Liz (Dr. Erik) Otterberg, Rob (Becky) Anderson; grandchildren, Clay, Grant, Garrett, Lexi, Alex, Jordan, Brock, Jack, Wes, Lily, June; nephew, John; niece, Johanna. He was a banker for 60 years at Center Bank, NBC in Lincoln, First Westroads Bank, and Security National Bank. He attended Central High School; U.N.L. and U.N.O. He was a wood carver, built two boats and refinished funiture.
VISITATION will be Sunday Oct. 25, at the Pacific Street Chapel from 3pm - 5pm.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street 402-39-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.