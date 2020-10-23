Menu
Robert A. Anderson
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Anderson, Robert A.

October 4, 1938 - October 21, 2020

Survived by his wife, Karen Anderson; children, Eric Anderson and his former wife, Rose Anderson, Liz (Dr. Erik) Otterberg, Rob (Becky) Anderson; grandchildren, Clay, Grant, Garrett, Lexi, Alex, Jordan, Brock, Jack, Wes, Lily, June; nephew, John; niece, Johanna. He was a banker for 60 years at Center Bank, NBC in Lincoln, First Westroads Bank, and Security National Bank. He attended Central High School; U.N.L. and U.N.O. He was a wood carver, built two boats and refinished funiture.

VISITATION will be Sunday Oct. 25, at the Pacific Street Chapel from 3pm - 5pm.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street 402-39-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
