Marcley, Eugene A.
October 14, 1927 - October 21, 2020
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet Marcley. Survived by his 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, sister, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.
Private family services. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Moving Veterans Forward (https://mvfne.org/
). Please see www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
for more details.
