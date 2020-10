Marcley, Eugene A.October 14, 1927 - October 21, 2020Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet Marcley. Survived by his 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, sister, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.Private family services. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Moving Veterans Forward ( https://mvfne.org/ ). Please see www.bethanyfuneralhome.com for more details.BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com