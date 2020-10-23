Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eugene A. Marcley
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Marcley, Eugene A.

October 14, 1927 - October 21, 2020

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet Marcley. Survived by his 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, sister, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

Private family services. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Moving Veterans Forward (https://mvfne.org/). Please see www.bethanyfuneralhome.com for more details.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.