Jones, Donald W.



Age 90 of Kansas City, formerly of Omaha, NE, passed away October 18, 2020.



Donald was born January 14, 1930 in Amoret, Mo. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Engineering from Central Missouri State. After college, he joined the Navy where he spent over 22 years retiring in 1974. Upon retiring from the Navy, he enjoyed a long career with Omaha Public Power Company retiring in 1992. In 1956, he married Theodora J. DeKoster in Hull, IA. Donald was an active member of West Hills Presbyterian Church and volunteered with Golden K Kiwanis and Food Bank for the Heartland. Don and Theo Jones enjoyed traveling and visited 88 countries around the world. Don also enjoyed lots of golf.



Donald is survived by his four children: Kathy Finley (Bill) of Kansas City; Linda Jones of St. George, Utah; Philip Jones (Heather) of Los Alamos, NM; Jeff Jones (Susan) of Plano, TX; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Omaha Golden K Kiwanis or Omaha Food Bank for the Heartland.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.