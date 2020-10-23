Menu
Sandra Kay Weberg
Weberg, Sandra Kay

Age 70

Sandra Kay Weberg, of Valley, NE, died at her home on Monday, October 19, 2020, with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Weberg; and her parents, Carroll and Irene (Barr) Boardman.

Surviving Sandra are her, husband, Earl of Valley, NE; son, Jeremy (Rene) Weberg of Fremont; daughter, Julie (Brian) Hall of Bonita Springs, FL; sisters, Caryl (George) Beaver and Connie Boardman, all of Valley, NE; and a brother, Ronald (Vicki) Boardman of Omaha, NE.

A memorial service with visitation will be held on April 17, 2021 at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
