Jensen, Howard WilliamJune 15, 1931 - October 21, 2020Preceded in death by wife, Virginia Jensen; daughter, Karen Dunkle; brother, Roy; sisters, Irene and Jean. Survived by sons, Patrick, Keith (Terri) and Scott; brothers, Irvin Jensen and Art Laursen; many many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, family and friends.VISITATION Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday, 1pm all at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106402-556-2500