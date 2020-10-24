Arauza, Gregory A.



July 27, 1968 - October 20, 2020



Preceded in death by father, Carmen; daughter, Alexis; sister-in-law, Linda. Survived by daughter, Ellie; mother, Margie; brothers, Ralph and Steve; sister, Julie DeGraffenreid (Jim); numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.



VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday, October 25th, 4pm, West Center Chapel with VISITATION from 2-4pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 26th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.