Dlouhy, Lorene M.
Age 80 - October 21, 2020
Survived by husband, Glen Dlouhy, Omaha; daughter, Kim (Rowan) Lang, Omaha; sons, Todd (Elaine) Dlouhy and Chad (Chris) Dlouhy, all of Lincoln, daughter, Kelly (Brian) Kunst, Waconia, MN; sisters, Norma Hledik, Howells and Gladys Tichota, Greenwood, MO; 11 grandchildren.
VISITATION: 9-10:30am; ROSARY 10:30am; MASS 11am, all Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells.
SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME
Schuyler, NE 402-352-3860 www.svobodafuneralhome.net
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.