Lorene M. Dlouhy
Dlouhy, Lorene M.

Age 80 - October 21, 2020

Survived by husband, Glen Dlouhy, Omaha; daughter, Kim (Rowan) Lang, Omaha; sons, Todd (Elaine) Dlouhy and Chad (Chris) Dlouhy, all of Lincoln, daughter, Kelly (Brian) Kunst, Waconia, MN; sisters, Norma Hledik, Howells and Gladys Tichota, Greenwood, MO; 11 grandchildren.

VISITATION: 9-10:30am; ROSARY 10:30am; MASS 11am, all Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells.

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

Schuyler, NE 402-352-3860

www.svobodafuneralhome.net
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
, Howells., Nebraska
Oct
26
Rosary
10:30a.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
Oct
26
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
