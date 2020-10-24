Menu
Wayne L. Wilson
Wilson, Wayne L.

Age 86 - October 22, 2020

Of Fremont, formerly of Omaha, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. Preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. Survived by wife of 50 years, Kay; children, Mollie, James and Chris; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.

Private Family Services are being held.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com

DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL

751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025

(402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
