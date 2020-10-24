Piper, David E.David E. Piper, went to live with his precious Lord on October 20, 2020. He was born in Walthill, NE on May 12, 1930 to Kenneth and Edith Piper and was one of 8 children. Dave served proudly in the US Navy in the early 1950s and went on to work in construction and with the City of Omaha until his retirement. In 1957 he married Dorothy Karasek in Omaha and together they raised their 3 daughters until her death in 1996.Dave is survived by his beloved wife Darlene; daughters, Linda Scholz (Thomas), Brenda Teplitsky (Frank), and Lisa Garcia (Cecil); grandchildren, Joe Teplitsky, Ben Scholz, and Sophia Scholz; siblings, Iver Piper and Patricia Stone; stepchildren, Drew Collins (Jennifer) and Donelle Kirsche (Steve); and many deeply loved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren from the Collins' side of the family.Dave was firm in his faith, humble in his ways, full of gratitude, and ready to crack a joke to his final days. He was loved by all who knew him from close family to everyday acquaintances. To his daughters he was the best dad a daughter could ever hope for and his absence will always be sorely felt. Dave/Dad/Opa/Grandpa will be missed by all of us, but we take comfort knowing he is with his heavenly Father and that we will be with him again one day soon. A memorial service will be held in early 2021.