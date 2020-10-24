Hall, Rita Macias



August 6, 1950 - October 19, 2020



Survived by husband, Mark; daughters, Angela Renee Hall and Terri Lynn Damon (Kevin); grandchildren, Marina Renee Damon and Nicholas Blaze Damon; sister, Josephine Kuchcinski (Raymond)



VISITATION Sunday after 2pm with Vigil Service 4pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL Monday 9:30am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 26th and F, for 10am MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Huntington's Disease Society of America.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.