Shannon M. Carroll
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
Carroll, Shannon M.

February 8, 1971 - October 23, 2020

Shannon went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Ernie Carroll and Geeske Kort and Walter and Alma Wirkkala. She is survived by her loving parents, Wayne and Joan Carroll; son, Asher (Chloe); sister, Jennifer (Josh); brother, Joshua (Marleen); as well as her niece, nephews, many cousins and good friends.

Shannon was a warrior who fought to the end. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. "Run like the wind, Shannon. Run like the wind."

Private Services.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
