Marilyn Ellen Porter
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Porter, Marilyn Ellen

January 10, 1938 - October 22, 2020

Born in Denver, CO. Preceded in death by son, Phillip. Survived by husband, Myron Porter; son, Richard and wife Karen Porter; son, Michael Porter and wife Patty, Bogatz, daughter, Teresa Porter; grandchildren, Daley, Tyler and wife Leah, and Presley Porter, Shelby and Emma Monaghan, and Khalil Richardson. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Croix Home Hospice.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
