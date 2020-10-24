Porter, Marilyn Ellen
January 10, 1938 - October 22, 2020
Born in Denver, CO. Preceded in death by son, Phillip. Survived by husband, Myron Porter; son, Richard and wife Karen Porter; son, Michael Porter and wife Patty, Bogatz, daughter, Teresa Porter; grandchildren, Daley, Tyler and wife Leah, and Presley Porter, Shelby and Emma Monaghan, and Khalil Richardson. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Croix Home Hospice.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.