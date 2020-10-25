Rosenbaugh, Max L., Jr.
August 18, 1948 - October 20, 2020
Survived by children: Aimee (Andrew) Bruckner, Alissa (Ron) Shaneyfelt, Alison (John) Ramsey, and Amanda (Matt) Foster; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded by wife Karen Rosenbaugh.
Private Inurnment with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.