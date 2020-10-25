Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Max L. Rosenbaugh Jr.
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Rosenbaugh, Max L., Jr.

August 18, 1948 - October 20, 2020

Survived by children: Aimee (Andrew) Bruckner, Alissa (Ron) Shaneyfelt, Alison (John) Ramsey, and Amanda (Matt) Foster; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded by wife Karen Rosenbaugh.

Private Inurnment with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.