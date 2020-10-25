Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dan Hooi
Hooi, Dan

May 29, 1959 - October 21, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Wah and Fung Kuen Hooi; brother, Sam. Survived by wife, Lisa; children, Stephen of Omaha, NE; Adam (Morgan) of Austin, TX; Emma of Lawrence, KS; Martin of Omaha, NE; siblings, Tony (Liz Hussmann) of Council Bluffs, IA; Darline (Chris) Burch of Columbus, OH; John of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Lilies of St. Petersburg, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Oct. 31, 10am, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12210 S 36th St., Bellevue, NE. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, Oct. 30, 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice. MASKS REQUIRED. Please join us for our Webcast at

https://boxcast.tv/view/dan-hooi-udme1cgw6dzohzacckiv

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
30
Wake
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Matthew Catholic Church
12210 S 36th St., Bellevue, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Lisa & Children, Our hearts are heavy with sympathy & sadness. Dan was a AWESOME Human being. Dan was a great boss, friend, and much much more. Dan was such a great man, gone way to early. He will be sorely missed. Dan is being blessed while in the presence of our Heavenly Father. Rest in peace our dear friend.
Jeff & Mary Wilson
October 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I will continue to keep you and Dan in my prayers.
Matt Smith
October 22, 2020