Hooi, DanMay 29, 1959 - October 21, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Wah and Fung Kuen Hooi; brother, Sam. Survived by wife, Lisa; children, Stephen of Omaha, NE; Adam (Morgan) of Austin, TX; Emma of Lawrence, KS; Martin of Omaha, NE; siblings, Tony (Liz Hussmann) of Council Bluffs, IA; Darline (Chris) Burch of Columbus, OH; John of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Lilies of St. Petersburg, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Oct. 31, 10am, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12210 S 36th St., Bellevue, NE. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, Oct. 30, 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice. MASKS REQUIRED. Please join us for our Webcast atJOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com