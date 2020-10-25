Hooi, Dan
May 29, 1959 - October 21, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Wah and Fung Kuen Hooi; brother, Sam. Survived by wife, Lisa; children, Stephen of Omaha, NE; Adam (Morgan) of Austin, TX; Emma of Lawrence, KS; Martin of Omaha, NE; siblings, Tony (Liz Hussmann) of Council Bluffs, IA; Darline (Chris) Burch of Columbus, OH; John of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Lilies of St. Petersburg, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Oct. 31, 10am, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12210 S 36th St., Bellevue, NE. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, Oct. 30, 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VNA Hospice. MASKS REQUIRED. Please join us for our Webcast at https://boxcast.tv/view/dan-hooi-udme1cgw6dzohzacckiv
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2020.