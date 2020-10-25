Loseke, Donald C.



Don Loseke, age 91, of Sun City West, AZ and formerly of Omaha and St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at his home on September 6, 2020. On July 17, 1949 he married Wanda G. Weed. Wanda passed suddenly at home on April 23, 2020, she was 89. They had two daughters, Sherry and Sheila.



Don was a long time veteran of the Omaha Stockyards where he owned and operated Great Western Livestock Commission Company. However, his passion and gift was photography. He enjoyed and excelled, until his death, at every generation of the art form: black and white darkroom development, color, and digital. Don's legacy will be the joy and love he brought to many through his photographic works. He will also be remembered as a farmer, salesman, and craftsman; and he will be missed as a good friend and proud grandfather.



He is survived by his daughters Sherry (John); Sheila (Jill); four grandsons; and two great-grandchildren.



The family is grateful for nearly two years of care that Don and Wanda received from Hattie, their caregiver, who loyally and lovingly tended to them at their home.



Interment: Creston Fairview Cemetery. Due to the Coronavirus, no Memorial Services are planned.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.