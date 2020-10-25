Menu
Nadine Joyce Salak
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Salak, Nadine Joyce

October 11, 1942 - October 20, 2020

Preceded by parents, Selmer and Orpha Sjol. Survived by husband, Ronald; children, Brian (Kathleen) and Mark (Mallory); grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Caleb) Lockhart, Jordyn, Ryan, Jillian, Madelyn and Peyton; brother, Stan (Gale) Sjol. Nadine was born in Stanley, ND and graduated from Jamestown College in Jamestown, ND.

Interment will be at Atonement Lutheran Church in Denver CO. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at a later date. Memorials to Lord of Love Lutheran Church or Peace Lutheran Church in Las Crusas, NM.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
