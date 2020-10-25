Easter, Rodney GeorgeRodney George Easter, was born on July 2, 1953 in Council Bluffs, IA. He resided in Omaha until he enlisted in US Navy in 1971. He retired after more than 20 years of service and had achieved the rank of Chief. He was delivered to our Lord and Savior on October 13, 2020, in Seattle, WA where he resided. Rodney was preceded in death by his mother, Earnestine Easter. Rodney is survived by his siblings, Sheila-Easter Barnes, Patricia, Lonnie, Camille and Lisa Easter; children, Ronnie Poe, April, Jessica and Danielle Easter; grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.VISITATION will be held on Saturday, October 31, 10-11am with "The Home Going Celebration" to follow starting at 11am. (MASK ARE MANDATORY). SERVICE and Burial location will be at the Westlawn/Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106, Phone# 402-556-2500Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com