There was never a gentler soul than Julie Simons. Although I didn't know her well, I knew I liked her very much. She loves Tony and her boys with all her heart - and I say this in present tense because I know she continues to live with the Lord in His heaven. She loved the friends her boys made. My son Keegan and and my grandsons Kevin and Isaac all had the pleasure of knowing her kindness. Too many words or not enough words - we all want to say just the right thing. We simply share in you sadness and will never forget this lovely lady.

Rhonda Han Friend October 19, 2020