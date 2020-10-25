Menu
Rev. Bobbie Jean Gibbons
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Gibbons, Rev. Bobbie Jean

December 29, 1948 - October 20, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Rev. Dwight Gibbons; and mother, Novelene. Survived by brother, Garry and sister-in-law, Deborah Gibbons; aunt, Jeanette Gibbons (Carlisle, Iowa).

VISITATION: Tuesday October, 27th, 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Family burial at a later date. Memorial to Samaritans Purse and Saint Jude's.

For more details visit

www.Bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY -

Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE 68137
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
