Gibbons, Rev. Bobbie JeanDecember 29, 1948 - October 20, 2020Preceded in death by father, Rev. Dwight Gibbons; and mother, Novelene. Survived by brother, Garry and sister-in-law, Deborah Gibbons; aunt, Jeanette Gibbons (Carlisle, Iowa).VISITATION: Tuesday October, 27th, 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Family burial at a later date. Memorial to Samaritans Purse and Saint Jude's.For more details visitBRAMAN MORTUARY -Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400