George Amos Ogg Jr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Ogg, George Amos, Jr

May 29, 1947 - October 22, 2020

Age 73, died on October 22, 2020, in Omaha, NE. He was born to the late George and Delores Ogg, on May 29, 1947, in Kearney, NE. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Krystal Ogg and Celeste Bartlett. He is survived by his wife, Andrea of 54 years; sons, Jeff (Janie) Ogg, Kevin (Anne) Ogg, and Brian (Cinda) Ogg; grandchildren, Brianna (Kyle), Jake, Gavyn, and Kayleigh; sister, Adrienne (Rusty) Thompson; nieces and nephews; and Missy, his beloved dog.

A VISITATION will be held at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 1:30-2:30pm. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 2:30pm, following the VISITATION, also at the Funeral Home.

GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME

4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24Th St, Omaha, NE 68107
Oct
27
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24Th St, Omaha, NE 68107
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
