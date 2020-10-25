Joseph, Bill



Age 83 - October 20, 2020



Mr. Bill Joseph, age 83 of Valentine, NE, passed away at his home in Valentine. Survivors include wife, Betty of Valentine; daughters, Cindy Galloway of Valentine, and Debbie Higgins of Newport, NE; son, Roger of Winner, SD; and sister, Corinne Tangeman of O'Neill, NE.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, October 26, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine at 11am. ROSARY will be recited at 7pm Sunday, October 25, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine.



SANDOZ CHAPEL OF THE PINES



Valentine, NE 402-376-3557



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.