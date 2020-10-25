Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bill Joseph
Joseph, Bill

Age 83 - October 20, 2020

Mr. Bill Joseph, age 83 of Valentine, NE, passed away at his home in Valentine. Survivors include wife, Betty of Valentine; daughters, Cindy Galloway of Valentine, and Debbie Higgins of Newport, NE; son, Roger of Winner, SD; and sister, Corinne Tangeman of O'Neill, NE.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, October 26, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine at 11am. ROSARY will be recited at 7pm Sunday, October 25, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine.

SANDOZ CHAPEL OF THE PINES

Valentine, NE 402-376-3557
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
, Valentine, Nebraska
Oct
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Hope Cemetery
, Valentine, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Sandoz's Chapel Of The Pines
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.