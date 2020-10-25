McKenna, Joyce (Rotert)
Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Ann McKenna; granddaughters, Emily and Kaitlin McKenna; sisters, Marilyn Koch of Hayden, ID and Cheryl O'Neill of Clermont, FL; sister-in-law, Alice Rotert of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, E.J. McKenna; parents, Anthony and Josephine (Schindler) Rotert, brothers, Maurice, Bill and Jerry Rotert; and brother-in-law, Neil O'Neill.
Services are private. Memorials will be directed by the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.