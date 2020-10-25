Masimore, Kenneth Lee



July 26, 1938 - October 22, 2020



Kenneth was born in Des Moines, IA, on July 26, 1938. He graduated from Drake University in 1960. He worked for Coopers and Lybrand in Chicago, then transferred to Omaha, becoming a partner in 1969. In 1971, he formed the firm Tractenbarg, Masimore and Associates, which is now, Masimore, Magnuson and Associates.



Kenneth served on the Board of Family Service of Omaha and Omaha Hearing School. He was a member of the Suburban Rotary and a member and President of Oak Hills Country Club. Ken loved Nebraska sports, golf and people.



Preceded in death by daughter, Kristin Moore. Survived by wife, Gerry; daughter, Kim Anderson (Rod); grandchildren: Jason Davidson, Kenny Anderson (Ashley), Shelby Bart (Josh), Whitney Boyd and Colin Felberg; and five great-grandchildren.



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, October 27th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 28th, 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Voss Mohr Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Faith Christian Church or the International Essential Tremor Foundation.



