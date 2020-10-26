Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Emma M. Vega
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Vega, Emma M.

March 11, 1932 - October 22, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Ted Vega; sons, Ted Vega Jr., and Larry Vega Sr.; and grandson, Ray Vega. Survived by daughter, Kim Vega; 7 siblings; grandchildren, Larry Jr. (Katie), Ted III (Brenda), Chris, Danielle (Ben) Vega-Goldsberry, Angela, Jamie, Neveah Vega, Emma, Sean, Skye, Sam Reichley, and Alex Sanford; 22 great-grandchildren; many family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, October 28, from 4-8pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 3529 Q. St. INTERMENT will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Oct
28
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Oct
29
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
3529 Q. St
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God give you comfort during this time of grief. This is your cousin Willie from California Irene's son.. RIP in Aunt Emma
Bill Medina
October 24, 2020