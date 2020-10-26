Menu
Helen L. Abdouch
Abdouch, Helen L.

September 14, 1924 - October 20, 2020

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 26th, 1pm, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Endless Journey Hospice, or the Alzheimer's Association.

To view a live broadcast of the Service and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
25
Vigil
5:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
So sorry for your loss. She and Evan were very special people.
Mary Jo Anzalone
October 25, 2020
Dr Abdouch Blessings and prayers for you and your family
Debra M Marek
October 24, 2020
I will never forget how much fun your mother was during our nursing school years, Nancy. She would welcome all of us into your home in Fontenelle Hills. She was one of a kind who will be truly missed.
Debbie Floreani
October 24, 2020
Helen was one of a kind, a true woman of family. I met her when she moved into the assisted living home I worked at and as soon as I met her I knew I was gonna love her!! She will truly be missed!! Prayers are with everyone!
Alicia Marie Henkelman
October 23, 2020
a loved one
October 22, 2020
I belong to St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Helen was a friend of my friend, Judy Kaiser (a neighbor). I have visited with Helen a few times. I thought very highly of her. A beautiful lady. She will be missed in South Omaha.
Annette Chipman
October 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. So sorry for your loss.
Margie Timmermann
October 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. I took care of her when she was at silverridge. I loved just sitting and talking to her. She was a hoot.
Karla Nadrchal
October 21, 2020