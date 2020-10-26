Menu
Louise Latimer
Latimer, Louise

Age 91 - October 18, 2020

Survived by sons: LaRohn (Brenda) of Bloomington MN, and Lathan (Lisa) Latimer of Lincoln, NE; daughters: Louise II, Lauren Latimer, Lonnetta Daye, all Omaha; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grand; other relatives.

VIEWING: 4-6pm Tuesday. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

THOMAS FUNERAL HOME

3920 N. 24th St. |

402-453-7111 |

www.omahathomasfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
