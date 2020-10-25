Bracht, Paul
Age 80 - October 22, 2020
Of West Point, died at home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Vera; and his six children: Tony and Dan (Karen) of West Point, Tim (Mia) of Overland Park, KS; and Teresa, Amy and Andy (and special friend Lisa Woodrow) of Omaha; his grandchildren, Joseph, Lauren and Molly Bracht of West Point, Madi Walker of Fremont, and Lura, Cecilia and Paul Bracht of Overland Park, KS; his brother, Ed Bracht; his sisters-in-law Millie Bracht, Judy Bracht, and Marian Bracht; brother-in-law, Fred Gentrup; and many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL MASS will be 10:30am on Monday, October 26 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. VISITATION will be on Sunday from 4-5pm with a Knights of Columbus ROSARY at 5pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Masks are strongly encouraged at the Funeral and Visitation and seating will be socially distanced by household. The funeral will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome
. Memorials may be made to the Guardian Angels Endowment or the St. Mary's Catholic Church Endowment.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.