Bienhoff, Donald Dean
January 20, 1939 - October 21, 2020
Age 81, passed away on October 21, 2020. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, MaryJane Bienhoff; daughter, Ann Schrader (Steve); son, John Bienhoff; grandchildren: Caley Felici, Tyler Felici, Leslie Ravenstahl (Tony), Madalyn Bienhoff, Cooper Bienhoff, and Abigail Bienhoff; great-grandchildren, Tytus and Everly. Preceded in death by son, Peter Bienhoff.
A Private Memorial Service with immediate family will be held at a later date. Memorials to the American Heart Association
or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
See complete obituary at funeral home website: www.heafeyheafey.com
.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.