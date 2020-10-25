Menu
Donald Dean Bienhoff
Bienhoff, Donald Dean

January 20, 1939 - October 21, 2020

Age 81, passed away on October 21, 2020. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, MaryJane Bienhoff; daughter, Ann Schrader (Steve); son, John Bienhoff; grandchildren: Caley Felici, Tyler Felici, Leslie Ravenstahl (Tony), Madalyn Bienhoff, Cooper Bienhoff, and Abigail Bienhoff; great-grandchildren, Tytus and Everly. Preceded in death by son, Peter Bienhoff.

A Private Memorial Service with immediate family will be held at a later date. Memorials to the American Heart Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

See complete obituary at funeral home website: www.heafeyheafey.com.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
