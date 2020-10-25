Menu
Harland M. Ludwick Jr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Ludwick, Harland M., Jr.

October 13, 1934 - October 23, 2020

Preceded in death by Lillibelle Ludwick; son, Lloyd Ludwick; and Joan Ludwick. Survived by children: Pamela Ludwick (daughter-in-law), Linda (Jerry) Miles, Lorie (David) Lammle, Leroy Ludwick, Lillith (Lawrence "Rusty") Quebedeaux, and Lynda (Steve) Simms; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Eileen (Jewels) Forrest; many other family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICES: 11am Wednesday, October 28, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. BURIAL with full Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the National Pancreas Foundation. See website for full obituary and link for live streaming.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Oct
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
My deepest sympathy. Thoughts and prayers are with you
Audrey Drimal
October 26, 2020
Thanks for your service Rest In Peace
Benjamin Dorsey
October 25, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
October 25, 2020
A wonderful father to his own children. A father figure to us neighborhood kids and the church youth at Florence Christian Church. A kind and loving man who walked with Jesus and is in His arms now. Until we all meet again in Heaven you will be in my fondest memories. I pray for Gods comfort for the Ludwick family.
Tammy Stevens (Rawlings)
October 25, 2020
So many good memories of sharing our family with this family! Especially thankful we shared God, His Son Jesus and the Holy Spirit for many years at the Florence Christian Church. Prayers for comfort and peace for the Ludwick Family members here, and that God will wrap His arms around you in difficult days ahead.
Dale & Marylyn Rowe and Family
October 25, 2020